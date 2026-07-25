Support Our Savior's Faithful Academy in Pakistan

✝️ Empower Underprivileged Children in Pakistan through Faith and Education





Our Savior's Faithful Academy is a sanctuary for underprivileged children in Pakistan, providing essential academic education, transformative Bible study, and spiritual mentorship. For the orphans and vulnerable children in our community, we offer a path toward a brighter future rooted in hope, dignity, and the love of Christ.





At Our Savior's Faithful Academy, we have a simple goal: ensuring no child learns on an empty stomach.





Every $1 provides a meal for one child.





We are looking to raise $300 every month to provide consistent nutrition, school supplies, and Bible study materials for our students in Pakistan. Whether you can give $5 or $50, you are directly feeding a child and fueling their future.





For more information, please reach out directly to Ahtsham Gill:

On X (Twitter): @Ahtsham04869873 On WhatsApp: +923404395817





🙏 Thank you for your prayers and partnership.





Your gift is more than a donation; it's a seed of hope planted in the lives of these children. Through your kindness, you are building a foundation of faith and education for the next generation.





May God bless you abundantly for your compassion.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Our Savior's Faithful Academy Family 💖