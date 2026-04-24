Our pretty journeygthough last few month

For more than two and a half years I showed up every day, worked hard, and never once received a write-up or disciplinary action. Then, completely without warning, I was let go under what felt like false pretenses. The income that had supported our small family vanished overnight.

The shock sent me into a deep depression. It was difficult to get out of bed, let alone immediately find another job that paid enough to catch up on the rent we suddenly couldn’t pay. My wife and I have been trying to hold everything together, but the bills kept coming. We’re now $1,280 behind on rent and at risk of losing the only home our pets have ever known—the one place that has kept us all warm, safe, and together.

We’re not asking for the impossible. We’re asking for a little breathing room so we can stay in our home while I keep applying for work and get back on our feet. Every dollar goes directly to the back rent that will let us keep our family under one roof. Thank you for reading our story and for any help you can give. Your kindness means more than we can say.



