Our mobile park closed and we have to go

I’m a retired senior and caregiver for my disabled daughter; we’ve been living in a senior mobile home park that recently closed due to a change in land use. My current mobile home is too old to move, but I was able to buy another used one outright with the relocation stipend and my savings. I’m still in the old park, which closed on May 1st, but we cannot stay here past this week. I haven't been able to move yet as I need cover the $1050 lot rent and deposit for the new park before we can move in. We live on a fixed monthly income and this month's has gone to other moving costs, turning on utilities and renting a truck. I have been managing chronic heart failure and respiratory insufficiency and need supplemental oxygen, moving around with a concentrator and bipap is inconvenient as I have to access to electricity. My daughter has Autism with a cognitive age of about 10, she doesn't do well when her daily routine is interrupted this move is already increasing her anxiety. It's been stressful trying to manage it all and move from what I thought was my forever home. It's not just losing my home but also my neighbors, my community that for many of us is also our support system. We just want to feel settled again, have a good night's sleep and move on with our lives.