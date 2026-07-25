Our Missions Trip to Africa!

We are thrilled to have the opportunity to travel to Senegal, Africa on our very first missions trip December 26 2026 - January 8 2027!

This is something that has been on our hearts for many years and we now have the opportunity to go! We would be serving the people of several small villages outside of Dakar as they are in the beginning stages of starting Christian churches in a predominantly Muslim area. Joe, Melissa & Ellianna would be ministering to the people of the village while the pastor teaches and guides the new pastors in Senegal. We also hope to help bring the vision to life of transforming an existing building into an infirmary in a village that has no current medical care facility.

If you would like to help sponsor our trip, we would greatly appreciate your generosity! Upon our arrival home, we will host a dinner hi-lighting the details of our trip for all who are so gracious in giving or just interested in hearing of our adventure.

Thank you for considering being a part of bringing the good news of Jesus to the people of Senegal!

“Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous works among all the peoples!“ Psalm 96:3



