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Our little warrior

GoalR 65,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byAnton Loots

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michal Loots

Our little warrior

Our little warrior, Lihan,

has been fighting since the very beginning.

From his first few weeks of life, we knew something wasn't right. Lihan struggled with what was initially believed to be lactose intolerance. Every feed became a challenge, and he experienced severe tummy pain, cramping, vomiting, and endless hours of crying. As parents, it was heartbreaking to watch our tiny baby in so much discomfort.

As time went on, his symptoms became more severe. What started as lactose intolerance developed into severe reflux, and doctors also began suspecting silent reflux. Despite trying different formulas, medications, and treatments, Lihan continued to suffer.

After countless doctor visits, specialist consultations, and hospital admissions, we finally received another diagnosis: pyloric stenosis. Lihan underwent surgery to correct the blockage, and while the operation was successful, his journey is far from over.

Although the surgery addressed one problem, Lihan continues to struggle with severe reflux, painful cramping, feeding difficulties, and ongoing tummy pain. We are still searching for answers as doctors investigate whether silent reflux is contributing to his symptoms. This is especially important because untreated silent reflux can lead to respiratory complications if stomach contents are repeatedly aspirated into the lungs.

To give Lihan the best chance at a healthy future, he still requires several specialist investigations and procedures to determine the cause of his ongoing pain and feeding difficulties.

The estimated costs of past and future procedures include:

💙 Upper abdominal ultrasound – R1,453.33

💙 Chiropractic treatment – R700.00

💙 Milk scan/Barium swallow – R12,400.00

💙 Anaesthesiologist – R16,259.38

💙 Surgeon – R8,436.94

💙 Paediatrician consultations, medication and future testing – R15,750.35

💙 Scope (endoscopy) – R9,500.00

Estimated total: Approximately R65,000.

Asking for help is incredibly difficult, but we will do whatever it takes to give our little boy the care he needs.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly towards Lihan's medical expenses, specialist consultations, diagnostic testing, and treatment. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing his story or keeping him in your prayers would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read Lihan's story and for walking this journey with our family. We remain hopeful that these investigations will finally provide the answers we have been searching for, allowing our brave little boy to live free from pain and simply enjoy being a baby.

With love and gratitude,

The Loots family

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