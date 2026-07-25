Our little salon mascot needs your help. ❤️

If you’ve ever visited Low Key Hair Studio, chances are you’ve been greeted by Louie. Whether he curled up at your feet during your appointment, welcomed you with his tiny tail wag, or simply made your day a little brighter, he’s become so much more than our family dog. He’s our little salon favourite.

Last week, Louie suddenly injured his back leg. After seeing the veterinarian, we’ve learned he has torn the ligament in his knee. Right now we’re waiting to hear from the orthopedic specialist to determine which surgery he’ll need, but we do know that surgery will be necessary to give him the best chance at a full recovery.

Like so many families, we weren’t prepared for an unexpected expense like this. Between specialist consultations, surgery, medications, rehabilitation, and follow-up care, the costs are quickly becoming overwhelming.

As someone who always finds it difficult to ask for help, creating this fundraiser wasn’t an easy decision. But Louie deserves every chance to run, play, and greet his favourite salon clients again.

If you’re in a position to donate, no matter the amount, our family would be incredibly grateful. And if you’re unable to contribute financially, simply sharing this page would mean the world to us.

Thank you for loving our sweet little Louie as much as we do. We can’t wait for the day he’s back at the salon, happily making his rounds and accepting all the cuddles he’s convinced he deserves.

With gratitude,

Melissa & the Low Key Hair Studio family 🤍



