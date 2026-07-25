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Our Journey to Parenthood Needs You

Goal$33,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLASHENIA BENNETT

Fundraiser funds will be received by LASHENIA BENNETT

Our Journey to Parenthood Needs You


“Faith does not make things easy. It makes them possible.”

Hi, we’re Chris & Lashenia and thank you for taking the time to read our story.

Writing these words is one of the hardest things we’ve ever done. Asking for help doesn’t come naturally to us, but we’ve learned that sometimes the strongest thing you can do is allow others to walk beside you.

Our greatest dream has always been simple—to become parents and welcome a child into a home filled with unconditional love.

In 2009, our lives changed forever when we experienced the heartbreaking loss of an ectopic pregnancy. Along with losing our baby, I lost my right fallopian tube. It was a devastating experience that left both physical and emotional scars. Since then, our journey has been filled with hope, disappointment, prayers, and an unwavering desire to one day hold our miracle in our arms.

Infertility is often called an invisible struggle because so much of the pain happens behind closed doors. There have been doctor’s appointments, tests, waiting, tears, and moments when it felt like our dream was slipping away. While others announced pregnancies and celebrated growing families, we quietly wondered when it would be our turn.

Still, we have never stopped believing.

Our faith has carried us through every difficult season. We believe that God is still writing our story, even when we cannot see the ending. We continue to pray that one day we’ll hear the words we’ve longed to hear: “Congratulations, you’re going to be parents.”

Unfortunately, fertility care comes with an overwhelming financial burden. The costs of consultations, testing, medications, treatments, and procedures quickly add up, creating another obstacle between us and the family we’ve prayed for.

That’s why we’ve created this fundraiser.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps move us one step closer to our dream of becoming parents. Your generosity will help cover fertility-related medical expenses and give us an opportunity to continue pursuing the treatment we need.

If you’re unable to donate, we completely understand. We ask that you would please keep us in your prayers and share our story with others. Sometimes a simple share reaches the one person God has placed in a position to help.

We believe miracles still happen.

We believe that God often works through the kindness, compassion, and generosity of people who choose to help others in their greatest moments of need.

One day, we hope to introduce you to the precious child whose life was made possible not only by God’s grace but also by the incredible people who believed in our dream before it became our reality.

Thank you for praying with us.

Thank you for believing in us.

Thank you for helping us keep hope alive.

With all our love and gratitude,

Lashenia & Family

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” — Hebrews 11:1


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