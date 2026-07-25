Our journey to baby Jacobson

I have always known one of the greatest desires of my heart was to be a mom. When my husband, Tyler, and I met just over four years ago, we quickly realized we shared that same dream. We built our relationship, got married, and took time to grow together before beginning our journey toward starting a family.





After a year of trying to conceive, we began searching for answers. What started as a desire to understand why things were not happening the way we expected led us into a journey we never imagined. We have faced unexpected challenges, difficult moments, and a season filled with uncertainty, but through it all, God has continued to remind us that He is faithful and that our story is still being written.





Our faith has been the foundation that has carried us through this journey. We believe in a God who is bigger than any diagnosis, circumstance, or obstacle, and we continue to trust in the miracles only He can do. At the same time, we recognize the importance of being responsible and intentional with the decisions in front of us. We are prayerfully seeking God’s guidance while also working with trusted medical professionals and carefully considering each step as we pursue building our family.





We are moving forward with fertility treatments as this is the path that gives us the best opportunity to grow our family. This decision has not been made lightly. We have taken the time to understand our options, consider the responsibilities involved, and ensure we are moving forward in a way that aligns with our values, our faith, and our desire to honor the life we hope to bring into this world.





Throughout this journey, we have done everything we can to prepare and move forward, including applying for fertility grants and investing financially into the process ourselves. We have already paid significant expenses out of pocket and continue to do everything within our ability to make this dream a reality. However, the costs associated with fertility treatment are substantial, and many of these expenses are not fully covered by insurance or fertility benefits. We are humbly asking for support as we take these next steps.





More than anything, we want people to know that prayers are the greatest gift you can give us. We believe deeply in the power of prayer, and we ask that you pray for wisdom, peace, strength, and for God’s hand to guide every step of this journey.





If you feel called to support us financially, every contribution will help us move closer to the dream we have carried in our hearts for so long. But whether through prayer, encouragement, sharing our story, or financial support, we are grateful beyond words for everyone who chooses to stand beside us.





Thank you for believing with us, praying with us, and reminding us that we are never walking this road alone. We are trusting in God’s timing, His plan, and His ability to do far more than we could ever imagine.





“When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen.” — Isaiah 60:22



