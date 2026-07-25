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Our Journey To Adoption

Goal$52,500 USD
Raised$500 USD

Fundraiser created byNicky Coburn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nicky Coburn

Our Journey To Adoption

Miles and I got married two and a half years ago, and from the very beginning, we talked often about the family we hoped to build together. We were excited to step into that season of life and looked forward to all the little moments that come with it — building traditions, filling a home with laughter, and someday becoming parents together.


Over the past few years, though, our journey to parenthood has looked very different than we expected. After experiencing eleven miscarriages, we spent a lot of time praying, processing, and trying to understand what our next steps would be. While those seasons were difficult, they also deepened our faith, strengthened our marriage, and continued to grow our desire to become parents.


As time went on, adoption became something that stayed on our hearts. What began as conversations slowly turned into peace, clarity, and genuine excitement about pursuing adoption as the way we would grow our family. After a lot of prayer and consideration, we officially began the adoption process through Lifetree Adoption Agency, and we truly feel this is the path God has called us to walk.


This process has already taught us so much about trust, patience, and community. One of the biggest blessings throughout all of this has been the encouragement we’ve received from the people around us. We’ve been reminded over and over again that family is built not only through love inside the home, but also through the support and care of the people who walk beside you.


The total estimated cost of our adoption is $52,500, which includes agency fees, legal expenses, home study requirements, travel, placement costs, and other adoption-related expenses. Like many adoptive families, we are fundraising to help make this possible. While asking for support can feel vulnerable, we also know this journey was never meant to be walked alone, and we are deeply grateful for every prayer, contribution, message, and word of encouragement we receive.


More than anything, we are excited for the future — for the day we get to welcome a child into our home, create new memories together, and begin this next chapter as a family. We are also incredibly thankful to have friends and family surrounding us through this process. Being able to celebrate the milestones, share the highs and lows, and walk through this experience with the people we love means more to us than we can fully express.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being part of this journey with us. Your support, prayers, and encouragement truly mean the world to us as we work toward bringing our future child home.

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