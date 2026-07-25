Our jobs paid for our bills, but we don’t have eno

You have a 16 year-old in Carson we have a six-year-old name Brandon Junior and we have a 15 year-old girl Jocelyn Margaret and a wife needs to get back-and-forth for work and I have to be open on moving jobs cause I can’t be getting into any Leads or possible jobs if I’m stuck or I have to ride a bus and my autistic son is six particular where and where he rides that or he yell or scream and show his and my autistic son is six particular where and where he rides that or he yell or scream and act out….