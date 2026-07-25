Our Hopeful House Funding Help

Hi, y'all, I'm Pat. Our story isn't super horrifying or scary or nearly as bad or important as I'm sure a lot of others are. I'm just a regular dad trying to keep a roof over my family's head but slowly getting further and further behind. I'm the type of guy who hates asking anyone for help, but I'm getting to the end of my rope here, and one of the people at church who knows my situation said I should try to ask for help here because you all have helped so many others.





My wife, daughter, and I bought our house about 2 1/2 years ago when my job was giving me a ton of overtime and I had plenty of money rolling in. But last year my boss hired a few possibly undocumented workers (just my suspicion, I can't prove anything) that get paid less than me, and my overtime dried up basically overnight. My wife is a stay at home Mom, and I've tried doing gig type stuff after work for extra cash, but doordash doesn't give me enough in my small town and our vehicle is too old to do Uber or Lyft. Meanwhile our mortgage is $2200 a month and I've maxed out 3 credit cards just paying for groceries and making sure the bills are paid.





We don't want any extra money or anything. We're just hoping enough people out there might be willing to help with a dollar or two that we can pay our house and credit cards off and have that extra $2200 a month for bills and to help my daughter do some fun stuff instead of just seeing us worry all the time.





If you could find it in your hearts to help us, we would be eternally grateful to everyone who donates and will keep you in our prayers. My hope is that if this actually works then when we get back on our feet then we could help out some other people with donations in return! Thank you for reading if you've made it this far, and God bless!