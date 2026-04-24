Our Hope needs a Home

Hello. I am a 44 year old mother of a 23 year old severely mentally disabled son. I have spent the last 10 years in an extremely physically abusive marriage. It was near impossible to escape because I wasn't allowed to work and had no money of my own. Until the day he turned on my son. To keep him safe I put him in a group home until I could get away. We had never been apart before and he has not handled it very well. I finally found the strength to call the police for help and get away from him and his whole family but I have nothing. My son begs me daily to come and get him and it breaks my heart. We need to get a place to live and a used vehicle so we can put our lives back together. I feel called to go back to the domestic violence shelters I have been in and share my testimony. I want to encourage people like me and tell them Jesus loves them and will not fail them. I promise i will always include your kindness and help in my story. Thank you.