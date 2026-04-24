Our home is hazardous and dangerous.

Hurricane Ida took our home and completely destroyed it. FEMA didn't want to help us. So we were homeless for a couple of months. Until my uncle gave me and my mom a broken down trailer. Very damaged. This was about four years ago. And ever since it has been falling apart. It's a hazard to our health. I'm talking broken windows and a broken sky roof. We got garbage bags to cover up the holes. Big cracks. Electrical hazards. And we have rats that's the size of baby kittens. And we got attacked a couple of times. Please this is an emergency. I wouldn't ask if it wasn't urgent. Our goal is 10,000$ i don't know if that's enough but it would definitely help. Please 🙏