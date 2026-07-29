Our home is falling apart

We've had a few tough years. My wife's health has declined, she has auto immune and thyroid problems and we both have degenerate disc disease. I was recently laid off after 9 years. After a major storm with 130mph winds our roof is starting to cave and leaks in the living room, the siding is falling off and we're going to be facing fines soon. Our central AC is out so we sleep on the couch with a window AC. Lastly, our car died 5 months ago. Disconnect notices are coming in and we're getting desperate. I have some promising job prospects but with no car or money for Uber, I'm concerned. I know this is just a desert time and God has something amazing for us after he guides us through this rough period. I've been reading Genisis and Exodus lately and it encourages me reading what Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob went through and how God blessed them for their faith. I know God has a miracle and a testimony for us. Any help would be a blessing!