3 weeks ago I lost my job of 12 years. This was very unexpected and sudden. I care for my daughter and 11 month old granddaughter. With the cost of living, I have used up all of my own resources. I did not have a savings account. While my rent is paid through the end of this month, the first is approaching fast. I am actively searching for a new job and have applied for unemployment but those processes take forever. I can't imagine losing my home. It's not just myself or I could figure something out. Reaching out to community resources and my local churches has also been unsuccessful. I don't ask for much. Just 2 months worth of rent to give me time to find a job. If you can help in any way, it would relieve mountains of stress from our shoulders.

Thank you,

Kelly Madisyn and Laylah