Our Hero. Our Grandfather. Our Heart.

There are people who leave this world quietly, and there are those whose legacy echoes for generations. Our grandfather was one of those rare people.

He proudly served our country as an Army combat medic during the Vietnam War, dedicating himself to saving the lives of others in one of the most difficult times in our nation’s history. His courage, compassion, and selflessness never ended when he returned home. He continued to be the rock of our family, always putting everyone else before himself.

Among his most treasured possessions was a handwritten letter from the President of the United States, thanking him for his honorable military service. It reminded him that his sacrifices had not been forgotten, and neither will they ever be by those who knew and loved him.

Sadly, after years of battling serious health issues, our grandfather unexpectedly suffered a devastating stroke and passed away. His loss has left an emptiness in our family that words cannot describe. The man who taught us about strength, sacrifice, and unconditional love is now gone, and our hearts are broken.

As we grieve, we are also facing something we never expected: the financial burden of saying goodbye.

Our family has very limited financial resources, and the expenses surrounding his funeral, memorial, and final arrangements have become overwhelming. We never imagined we would have to ask for help during one of the hardest moments of our lives, but today we are humbly reaching out.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward honoring the life of a man who spent his own life serving others. If you are unable to give financially, we ask that you please keep our family in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping us give our grandfather the farewell he truly deserves.

A Vietnam veteran.

A devoted father and grandfather.

A hero to our family.

Forever loved. Forever remembered.



