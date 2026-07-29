Our Heart Warrior

Hello everyone!





Thank you for joining us as we are witnessing God’s faithfulness unfold in Evie’s story. Even at 2 and half months, Evelyn has shown us more strength, resilience, and joy than we could’ve ever imagined. Our little Heart Warrior has been such an incredible trooper with every passing appointment. But more than that, we have seen the Lord’s hand in every part of her life so far. We’ve had people ask about how they can be involved in Evie’s story, and prayer is our first and foremost request. We have literally felt the comfort of your continued prayers as we have walked into doctor’s appointments - and this is something that we never want to take for granted. In addition to your prayers, we have tried our best to list some tangible ways to support our family during this season:

Medical expenses Living expenses Post-op care Time away from work as we focus on Evelyn before, during, and after her procedures.





All funds that are contributed will go toward a combination of medical and day-to-day expenses during this season. While we have done our best to estimate these costs, there are still many unknowns at this time - especially with a surgery as significant as open heart. Our initial goal reflects what we understand to be our expenses right now, and we will adjust if needed as we learn more. Along with the above expenses, we have been praying for an opportunity to replace Shayna’s car, Evie’s main form of transportation. It is 20 years old, with 200,000 miles, and has become very unreliable, unsafe, and too expensive to maintain. If we are blessed with any excess funds, we will allocate them towards a more reliable vehicle to ensure Evelyn’s and Shayna’s safety.

Once again, thank you for your continued prayers!