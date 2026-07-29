Hi everyone, I'm Melissa. I never thought I'd be writing this, but my family has hit a breaking point and we are desperately asking for your help to keep a roof over our heads.

Recently, my husband lost his job. Despite applying for everything available, we haven't been able to secure a new income in time to cover our housing. We are now facing the terrifying reality of being homeless within a month or less.

Our 3 year old son is a heart warrior. He underwent lifesaving open-heart surgery shortly after birth due to "left heart syndrome". While he has been a fighter, his journey isn't over. He requires specialized care, a controlled environment to protect his heart health, and we are currently monitoring him for a potential second surgery in the near future.

A stable home isn't a luxury for him, it is medical equipment. Being homeless would expose his fragile system to risks his heart simply cannot handle. We are fighting to keep him safe while my husband works tirelessly to find a new path forward after his job loss. A child with a history of open heart surgery has a compromised immune system and a heart that cannot handle the physical stress of extreme heat, cold, or the pathogens found in a shelter environment. If you could help my family and I keep our home, it'd mean the absolute world to us and help us keep our little warrior safe and healthy 💙

PayPal is @MelissaCharlton483

Thank you so much.