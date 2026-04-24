Our Fresh Start Fund

Hi, I'm Nycolle — a mom doing everything I can to give my kids the best life possible.





My son has Leukodystrophy, a rare and serious neurological condition that requires specialized medical care. Right now, accessing the clinic and specialists he needs means long distances, complicated logistics, and stretching ourselves thin every single time. I've made the decision to relocate our family closer to the specialized care he needs — so he won't have to travel so far just to get the treatment he deserves.





This move is everything for us. It's a fresh start. It's stability. It's making sure my son gets what he needs without our family falling apart trying to get him there.





I'm raising $4,000 to cover:

🚐 Portable moving pod and fuel for the drive

🏠 First month's rent and deposit on our new home

📦 Basic setup costs to get the kids settled





Every dollar goes directly toward getting us there safely and giving my kids a stable foundation in our new home. I'm not asking for much — just enough to make this move possible.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for even reading this. If you can't give, sharing means just as much. 💛