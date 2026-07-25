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Our fren needs our help

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$5,810 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Monroe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Melissa Hallman

Our fren needs our help

Our fren and dearly loved Melissa and her family are having a rough go at the moment. If you could find it in your heart and are able, please send a little something her way. I know she's never going to ask herself. Thank you for your attention in this matter. 😉


From Melissa: Most of you know me as the face behind Dot Connecting Anons — the breaking news, the daily roundups, the information war I've been fighting in the trenches alongside you for so many years. I gave that freely, because I believed it mattered.


I still do.


What most of you don't know is what's been happening behind the scenes.


My husband and I both worked for a white glove designer logistics company. In October, that company went out of business. He was retained by the incoming company. I was not. We've been trying to hold it together ever since — long enough to get through the end of the school year, get our footing, and figure out next steps. My mother passed away on President Trump's Inauguration Day, and while we're working toward eventually moving into her home, right now we're carrying two households on half the income we had six months ago.


We're not going to make it.


We are on the verge of losing everything. Repossession is not a hypothetical anymore. It's the very near future.


I've been working on building something sustainable — I published my first novel this year, with more on the way. But books don't pay today's bills.


I would never ask for this. You know that about me. But I'm out of options and out of time, and this community is the one I trust most.


If I've ever given you value — if a post ever made you think, if a dot I connected ever helped you understand something — this is the link. Anything helps. Even a share. LINK


Thank you for being my people.


— Melissa

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