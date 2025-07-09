My name is Brandon and me and my fiancé Andrea are going to be having our first child together in January 2027 We want to get married and buy our first home together. We currently do not live together and both live with our parents. We want to be able to bring baby Cohen home and our family be together and not have to be separate. I currently work at a local hydraulic shop and she works for a lawyer‘s office. Unfortunately, we don’t have the funds to help get ourselves into a new home. That is why I am creating this fundraiser.