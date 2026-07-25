Our fight for Karen's survival

Karen and I recently after Drs appointment were told she has stage 4 cancer on her breast,lungs,spine,and brain

We decided to go with. Radiation for comfort of life andore time. She 78. And I'm working to pay the bills ,and thinking of upcoming expenses also. Se is the toughest girl. We them went to miami valley south for radiation. We are believers and Karen told me she going to have a testimony when all is done. At this point we would appreciate any donations .my name is on Facebook and we ask you not only pray but spread the word around that any help is appreciated .also the Lyft to work andback to hospital were getting expensive as I was in a nasty wreck two days ago. Keep us in prayer

And help any way you feel led to .ty