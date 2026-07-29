Our family’s story✝️🛐❤️

Im sharing a bit about what my family is struggling with. A journey that was an unexpected blessing that has become a long scary difficult road.





My daughter Delilah, whom is loved by so many and glows like a warm lamp is pregnant with identical twin boys. Their names are August and Leo. As with many multiple pregnancies, they can be high risk. This pregnancy has evolved into a high risk. August has a severe growth restriction (1th percentile) and weighs merely a little over a pound. August is fighting to stay alive in mommy’s womb w his brother.





Two days ago, things took a scary turn and Delilah landed in the hospital as her amniotic sac is ruptured and leaking. She is 29 weeks pregnant. TG is trying to keep these babies in their safely for another few weeks to be born prematurely.





So, as you can understand this has thrown a lot of wrenches and curve balls. Any family that has experienced this journey knows how things can change quickly. To get to the point, it has caused a lot of stress emotionally and somewhat leaning towards financially as Delilah’s job protection is questionable and the timing and nuances of PFML. We have most baby items covered with the exception of car seats, strollers, and some other necessities, but did not get to have a baby shower yet due to the medical fragility of the circumstance.





Im not asking for much- but as gas prices soar it will get tough to get back and forth to the hospital and NICU daily and I have one working older car. One kink in the chain can throw things off for my family. Any help- for gas, meals, and most importantly prayers or kind supportive thoughts would be greatly appreciated to hopefully bring my family home safely❤️





Thank you so much!