Our family needs help

Hi I’m Kennadee, I live in North Dakota, I have a lot of mental struggles, my mom also does, we live in a crappy apartment with 3 cats, 1 dog, and I have pet fish, when we got these pets we were stable, we are not now, we still get them food and everything but we don’t have a lot, the prices are rising and we are worried. I hate to ask people for help but I really need it. Please help us, my mom works with homeless people and she loves her job, pay isn’t great but it works and she will never leave, in 2018 my dad committed, I really miss him, he was an alcoholic and abusive father, but sometimes he was great, he built me a sand box, and got me a Barbie doll house, I loved it. Anything will help.