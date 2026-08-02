Our Family Is Facing Threats and Hate for Helping in the Nolan Wells Case

Our family never expected that offering help and support in the Nolan Wells Case would lead to fear, stress, and threats against us. We stepped forward because we believed in doing what was right, but now we are facing harassment and challenges that have affected our sense of safety and peace.





We are asking for support as we work to protect our family, find security, and get through this difficult time. The emotional toll of facing threats while trying to help has been overwhelming, and we need the support of our community more than ever.





Every kind word, share, donation, and act of support helps remind us that compassion and kindness are stronger than hate. Our family is grateful for everyone who has stood beside us and helped us during this challenging journey.









Thank you for supporting our family as we seek safety, healing, and strength moving forward.