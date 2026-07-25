Our family dog 15 years old

Hello we are trying to get the money together for our family dog, we have had her for about 14.5 years she was added to our family around my youngest daughters 1st, she was recently at the vet in April 2026 where she was checked for a few masses in her stomach that could possibly be tumors we are now worried it’s tumors due to she can’t walk now has a huge lump on her stomach she only lays around and we have to bring her back to the vet possibly facing a surgery now