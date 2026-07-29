Our Eternal Sunshine Julian is Going Home...

Family Support for the senseless murder of

our precious sun ☀️ Julian

who was stolen from us.

He is an innocent victim who never deserved this.

Julian is protected by God in heaven now.

He is our shining star, a bright light.

His spirit, laugh, and memory will be forever with us.

Julian has always been the sweetest soul who brings so much joy to all our lives.

He has always been independent, responsible, self motivated, excelling in school and just a hard worker overall.

Along with being a great son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.

He has always loved to play sports, make everyone laugh naturally, and one of the most selfless people.

He is very loved by his family.

We are all devastated and our hearts are broken at this incomprehensible reality we face.

His presence brought warmth and comfort to our entire family

now we feel incomplete and empty without him.

Please help support our family anyway you can during this difficult time.

Thank you.