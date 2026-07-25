It's hard to believe that our daughter, Gracelyn, is turning 16. It feels like just yesterday she was a little girl with a heart to serve Jesus through music, and for nearly half of her life, she's been faithfully leading others in worship.





Turning 16 is such a meaningful milestone. As Gracelyn steps into this next season of life, we can't think of a more meaningful gift than one that will remind her for years to come of the people who loved her, prayed for her, encouraged her, and believed in the calling God has placed on her life.





As she steps into this next season, we'd love to come together as family and friends to bless Gracelyn with her first professional-quality acoustic guitar, an instrument she'll use for years as she continues to lead others in worship.





More than giving Gracelyn a guitar, we want to give her a tangible reminder of God's faithfulness through the people He has placed in her life.





Our hope is that every time Gracelyn picks it up, she'll remember that it was made possible by so many people who believe in her. We want her to know she has a family of faith surrounding her, people who have prayed for her, encouraged her, and invested in the gifts God has given her. We hope this guitar will always remind her that she's never walking this journey alone.





If you'd like to be part of that gift, we'd be so grateful. Whether you're able to give a little or a lot, every contribution is a way of saying, "We're praying for you, we're believing in you, and we're excited to see how God continues to use your life."





Whether you choose to give or not, we'd love for you to leave Gracelyn a comment. Share a prayer, a favorite Scripture, a word of encouragement, or simply let her know you're cheering her on. Our hope is to collect every message and surprise her with them on her 16th birthday. We know she'll treasure those words for years to come, and they'll remind her of all the people who love her, are praying for her, and believe in the calling God has placed on her life.





Thank you for loving Gracelyn, praying for her, and being part of the story God is writing through her life. We are so grateful for each and every one of you.





Dan & Tiffany



