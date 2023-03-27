OUR CHILDREN’S FUTURE BEGINS TODAY

OUR CHILDREN WILL INHERIT THE WORLD WE LEAVE BEHIND

Think with us.

What kind of world do we want to leave them?

More violence or stronger values? More conflict or greater respect? More indifference or a genuine commitment to helping others?

We believe a better future begins today, by better preparing our children and young people.

WFO – World Football Organization is a social impact company that uses football as a tool to promote values, education, technology, social integration, and opportunities for children and young people.

THAT IS WHY WFO WAS BORN

It uses football, the world’s most universal sport, as a bridge with the potential to reach hundreds of millions of children and young people around the world.

Football brings them together. WFO wants to go far beyond the playing field: bringing them values, education, technology, solidarity, and new opportunities.

We want to help develop better people, better citizens, and new generations capable of building more peaceful, caring, and responsible societies.

WFO is conceived as a permanent global organization, with a structure designed to grow from local communities to national networks, and from there to the world.

Its vision brings together sports competitions, personal development, technology, education, values, and a solidarity network that includes WFO Food Banks at the local level and WFO Solidarity Circles at the national level, transforming community participation and commitment into concrete help for those who need it most.

TODAY, WE NEED YOU

WFO has reached the moment when years of development, planning, and institutional groundwork must be transformed into a fully active organization.

Our goal is to raise $100,000 to put WFO into action.

WHAT WILL THIS CAMPAIGN MAKE POSSIBLE?

The funds raised will enable us to establish and launch WFO’s initial operational structure, including securing a dedicated operational headquarters from which we can begin our activities, develop international relationships, and progressively reach out to countries around the world.

From this base, we will begin connecting WFO with sports, educational, social, faith-based, technological, business, and institutional ecosystems, as well as governments, universities, foundations, and other organizations capable of participating in and contributing to its development.

The funds will also cover initial operating, administrative, and communication costs; the preparation of institutional documents and materials; international meetings and outreach; and the first steps toward building the network of relationships needed to develop WFO’s structure from the local level to the global stage.

The $100,000 raised through this campaign will enable WFO to move from a fully conceived and structured organization to one that is established, operational, internationally connected, and ready to begin its global development.

EVERY CONTRIBUTION HELPS PUT WFO IN MOTION

Your contribution will help fund the concrete steps needed for WFO to establish itself, organize, build relationships, and begin its work.

But your contribution means something even greater:

Being part, from the very beginning, of building an organization designed to serve generations to come.

A CONVICTION THAT UNITES US

Throughout much of our journey, we have worked to transform ideas into actions capable of helping others.

One conviction has always guided us:

To leave this world a little better than we found it.

Today, that conviction is called WFO.

And we invite you to ask yourself the same question:

What can we do to leave our children a better world than the one we inherited?

We have chosen to dedicate our work and experience to that purpose.

Today, we invite you to join us.

A TINY SEED CAN GROW INTO A GREAT TREE

Jesus compared the Kingdom of Heaven to a tiny mustard seed that grows into a tree where the birds find shelter among its branches.

Today, WFO is that tiny seed.

With the help of many people, it can grow into a global organization capable of bringing values, education, opportunities, solidarity, and hope to hundreds of millions of children and young people.

One contribution may seem small compared with such a great purpose.

But every great tree began with a single seed.

THE FUTURE NEEDS YOU

If you can give, help us begin.

If you can share this campaign, help us reach someone else.

If you share our conviction that our children deserve to inherit a better world, be part of building it.

For your children.

For our children.

For all the children of the world.

BELIEVE IN WFO

WFO is not a dream. It is a plan with structure, purpose, and the capacity to become a reality.

GIVE FOR YOUR CHILDREN.

GIVE FOR ALL THE CHILDREN OF THE WORLD.

HELP US BUILD IT BETTER

HELP US HELP