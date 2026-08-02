Our Brother PeterPaul Needs Our Support

PeterPaul Ndawula came to the United States from Uganda five years ago, and in that time he has become a beloved part of our church community.

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Many of us know PeterPaul Ndawula as the person who's always willing to help - whether that's serving on one of the many church teams he's part of, praying with someone in need, or simply making sure people feel cared for.

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PeterPaul is currently detained in Miami under an immigration hold, as well as a separate serious criminal allegation we believe to be false and that he strongly denies. He is now navigating both the criminal and immigration legal systems at the same time, with no family in the United States to lean on during this incredibly difficult and uncertain time. His loved ones are thousands of miles away in Uganda.

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Right now, time is incredibly important and urgent. Peter needs experienced legal representation to review the evidence, advocate on his behalf, and ensure he has the opportunity to fairly defend himself. The cost of representation for both his criminal and immigration matters is significant and continues to grow.

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We are asking our community to rally around him the way he has always shown up for us. Our goal is to raise $30,000 to help cover his legal costs and ensure he has strong representation to fight this.

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Every gift, and every prayer, makes a difference.