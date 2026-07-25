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Our Ben needs your help

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$7,150 USD

Fundraiser created byLorraine Santacroce

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lorraine Santacroce

Our Ben needs your help

Meet our wonderful Ben. Ben is non-verbal autistic. Recently, our family received the devastating news that he has testicular cancer and a stomach mass. For the past several months, we have been treating Ben at home using a prescribed natural protocol. He has been an absolute trooper through it all, but this journey has been incredibly difficult for our entire family. Ben comes from a massive, loving support system—he has 6 brothers, 3 sisters, 3 brothers-in-law, and soon to be 6 young nieces and nephews who adore him.

To give Ben the absolute best chance at recovery, we are transferring his care to the Lifeworks Wellness Center in Clearwater, Florida. At this specialized facility, medical professionals can closely monitor his health and administer advanced IV therapies and immunotherapy options. Unfortunately, our family has hit severe financial hardships recently, making the costs of travel and specialized medical care overwhelming. We desperately need your help to get Ben to Florida and start this vital phase of his treatment.Thank you so much for considering a donation to our cause. Your generosity, thoughts, and prayers mean the world to our family. May God bless you always.



This is our Ben. He has been non verbal, autistic since he was 14 years old. Recently he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and a stomach mass. We have been treating him at home with a prescribed, more natural protocol. He has been a trooper and its been a difficult journey for all of us. Ben has 3 sisters and 6 brothers, 4, going on 6, nieces and nephews. 3 brothers-in-law. We are bringing him to the Lifeworks Wellness center in Clearwater Florida where he could get IV treatment and his health could be monitored more closely. They have many wonderful immunotherapy options which would greatly improve Ben's chances for a good outcome. We have recently had some great financial hardships aside from Ben's condition and your help would be greatly appreciated to get underway with our journey. Thank you for considering a donation. May God be with you always 🙏 You will be in our thoughts and prayers as we go forward with this plan. Thank you again, for your thoughts, prayers and anything you can do for this cause. Love and prayers.



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