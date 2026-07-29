Our Baby Gained Her Angel Wings at 2 Months Old—No

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.





This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write. Since losing my precious daughter when she was only 2 months old, life has been incredibly difficult. The grief has been overwhelming, and while I’ve tried my best to keep moving forward, I’ve fallen further behind than i ever imagined.





Right now, I am over $2,000 behind on rent and am struggling to catch up before I lose my housing. On top of that, my vehicle tags expired, which led to my driver’s license being suspended. The total cost to get everything taken care of and legal again is about $700. Without reliable transportation, it becomes even harder to work, make appointments, and handle everyday responsibilities.





I’ve also found myself without the support system I once thought I had. My father has disowned me, and the church I attended no longer speaks with me. I don’t have family or friends who are able to help financially, and I’ve been trying to carry these burdens on our own.





I’m not asking for luxury or anything extra. I’m simply asking for help getting back on my feet during one of the most difficult seasons of my life. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward rent, restoring my transportation, and helping me regain some stability.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Thank you for reading, for your kindness, and for any support you can provide. It truly means more than words can express. ❤️





— A grieving family trying to make it through one day at a time



