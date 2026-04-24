Our baby boy Bagheera

This is Bagheera, he is 2 1/2 years old Ive had him since he was 2 weeks old. When they say man’s best friend definitely wasn’t a lie. This dog is my angel from heaven that I never new I needed til it was time to say goodbye. Bagheera got diagnosed with Addisons disease we aren’t sure how long he has but with some medical attention he might make it. Sadly I’ve put in $2000 and now going broke with a 2 year old baby. If I could switch spots with my baby boy I definitely would, he’s to young to pass away and still has so many people that love and care about him. If anyone could donate that would be very very much appreciated and I know this sick baby would appreciate you as well. If you can’t donate please please send your prayers it means more then you think!!!