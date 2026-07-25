Our baby boy

We are not the type to ask for help but today we have to set aside our pride due to unforseen medical care for Stephanie and our son and ask for help.





Our son was diagnosed with spinal bifida early on in Stephanie's pregnancy. The doctors had to start with emergency messure to get our son the help he needed and fast. Stephanie just had to have fetal surgery to help our son have the best life he could have and now we are financial trying to figure things out. While still working and taking care of them, be able to get out here as often as possible. We understand times are hard for everyone but we wouldn't ask if we didn't need it.





We are asking for help with the financial burden of the gas prices driving back and forth to support Stephanie and our son in recovery, as well as help with food or any other necessities that are needed as we finish out our pregnancy journey away from our family's.





Stephanie is not able to work at this time due to her surgery to better our son's life so every penny helps. No gift is too small, even a share will help. We thank you so much for all of it. Keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we continue this journey.