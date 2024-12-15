To Get Back on the Road

As many of you know, I was laid off from my previous job of 8 years. Ironically, I was informed about the layoff the same week another manager congratulated me on reaching that milestone. I will miss this job and the good people I worked with.

But the thing I frequently daydreamed about while sitting at my desk was being back on the road, driving a truck again. I missed the change of scenery. The changing landscapes. The adventures. Except for the Northeast. No one misses that.

I realized that finding a job similar to my last one, with comparable pay and experience requirements, was going to be very difficult. So I decided to pursue getting my CDL again, with the dream of eventually owning my own truck. But the journey will not be simple.

Being laid off at possibly the worst time of the year, even after studying and earning my Commercial Driver’s License Permit, the next available date for me to start was January 3rd, 2024. However, I was accepted, and I look forward to orientation. Here’s what I’m looking at, pay-wise, over the next few months:





Phase 1: Orientation (3 Days)

The first 3 days of orientation will be interrupted by a weekend. I will have a meal card for three meals a day at the Prime terminal. To be honest, I’m not sure if the meal card covers the weekend days.





Phase 2: CDL Test Preparation (2-4 Weeks)

After orientation, I will be paired with a trainer who will prepare me for the actual CDL test. This phase will last 2-4 weeks. During this time, the trainer will drive while I observe, and I’ll drive while they sit shotgun. During this training, I’ll receive a $200-a-week meal allowance, which is essentially a loan that will later be deducted from my pay.

Once I’m assessed as ready, I will return to the terminal in Springfield for some final preparation before taking my CDL test. If I pass, I’ll graduate to the next phase.





Phase 3: Team Driving (30,000 Miles Minimum)

During this phase, I will receive guaranteed minimum pay as long as I remain available for dispatch. I’ll be paired with another trainer and move into their truck as a team driver. I’ll be required to complete a minimum of 30,000 miles as a team driver before I’m promoted to my own truck. This phase could go longer if they feel it’s necessary.

During this time, my cats will be checked on twice a week to ensure they have food, clean litter, and fresh water. They’re easier to care for than Maggie Mae.

I am confident in my ability to complete this training quickly and successfully. However, here’s the rub: during the month of January, while I’m in the first two phases of training, Maggie will need to stay at a local pet boarding facility. This location is run by a sweet local family, and Maggie genuinely enjoys her time there playing with the other dogs.

Unfortunately, this is not cheap, and there really isn’t a more affordable option. The purpose of this GiveSendGo campaign is to help offset the cost of Maggie’s care while I go through training during those initial weeks when I’m earning no pay. During this time, I’ll still need to make my car payment, phone bill, electric bill, water bill, and internet bill. There will also be other expenses.

My family is already helping with some of these costs, but I don’t want to burden them with everything. By my calculations, if I paid all my bills on time in January and February, plus Maggie Mae’s boarding expenses, I’m looking at a $2000 deficit, even if I manage to collect 2 weeks of unemployment.

Aside from this campaign, I also have two wish lists—one at Walmart and one at Amazon. If you’re able to help in any way, whether through a donation or by sharing this campaign, I would truly appreciate it. And Maggie will too.

Because eventually, she gets to go on the longest “car ride” of her life. Her absolute favorite thing is car rides, and I know she’ll make a very good Trucker Dog.





Sincerely,



Carey S. Turner