Help Us Launch the Jersey Ospreys Softball Team!

We’re thrilled to announce the creation of the Jersey Ospreys, a softball team for girls 11 and under! This isn’t just any team—it’s a dream brought to life, focused on creating an exceptional environment where young athletes can develop not only their skills but also their love for the game.

The Jersey Ospreys was founded to provide a unique opportunity for a truly special group of girls—players who might not have been given the chance to play different positions or showcase their potential on other teams. Our mission goes far beyond the game. We’re building a team where the focus is on learning, growth, and having fun in a supportive, politics-free environment.

This is about more than softball. It’s about creating a space where these girls can bond as teammates, grow as individuals, and develop the discipline, maturity, and confidence to face challenges both on and off the field. We want to inspire and nurture strong, empowered young women—one practice, one game, and one memory at a time.

But we need your help to make this dream a reality. Starting a team from scratch involves equipment, uniforms, travel expenses, field rentals, and so much more. Your support will directly impact these girls, giving them the chance to experience something truly transformative.

Join us in fostering their love for the game and helping them grow into the strong, confident young women we know they can be. Every contribution counts—whether it’s a donation, sharing our story, or cheering us on from the sidelines.

Let’s build something amazing together. Let’s build the Jersey Ospreys. Donate today and help us soar!

Thank you 😊🙏 🦅