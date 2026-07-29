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Help Us Strengthen Marriages and Families

Goal₦10,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byOSE-AKHUMEN MOMOH

Help Us Strengthen Marriages and Families

Help Us Strengthen Marriages and Families Through Biblical Outreach

A Message from the Author

My name is Ose-Akhumen Momoh, author of Before You Say "I Do": God's Counsel for Purposeful Marriage.

Over the years, I have observed a growing need for sound biblical guidance on relationships, courtship, marriage, and family life. Many individuals enter marriage without adequate preparation, while many families struggle because foundational principles were never properly established.

This burden inspired me to write Before You Say "I Do": God's Counsel for Purposeful Marriage—a book designed to equip singles, engaged couples, newlyweds, and families with practical and biblical wisdom for building marriages that honor God and stand the test of time.

Today, I am launching a Marriage and Family Impact Outreach to place this resource into the hands of people who need it most and to host outreach events that will strengthen homes and communities.

Our Vision

We believe that strong families build strong communities.

Through this outreach, we aim to:

  1. Distribute copies of the book to individuals, couples, churches, and community leaders.
  2. Organize marriage and family empowerment events.
  3. Reach young adults preparing for marriage.
  4. Provide biblical resources that help families thrive.
  5. Promote healthy relationships and God-centered homes.

Our goal is not simply to launch a book, but to launch a movement that encourages purposeful marriages and stronger families.

How Your Support Will Help

Funds raised will be used for:

  1. Printing and distribution of outreach copies.
  2. Marriage and family outreach events.
  3. Venue and event logistics.
  4. Media and publicity.
  5. Audio-visual production and documentation.
  6. Transportation and outreach operations.
  7. Follow-up resources and ministry materials.

Every contribution, regardless of size, will help extend the reach and impact of this mission.

Why This Matters

The health of any society is closely connected to the strength of its families.

When marriages are strengthened:

  1. Families become more stable.
  2. Children are better supported.
  3. Communities become healthier.
  4. Biblical values are preserved for future generations.

Your support will help place life-changing resources into the hands of those seeking wisdom, guidance, and hope.

How You Can Partner With Us

You can support this mission in three ways:

  1. Give financially toward the outreach and book printing
  2. Share this campaign with friends, family, churches, and organizations.
  3. Pray for the success of this initiative and the lives that will be impacted.

Together, we can help build stronger marriages, stronger families, and stronger communities.

Thank you for believing in this vision and for partnering with us to make a lasting difference.

Grace and peace,

Ose-Akhumen Momoh

Author, Before You Say "I Do": God's Counsel for Purposeful Marriage

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