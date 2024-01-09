Help us build an Orthodox Church in Vermont!

Archangel Michael Orthodox Church (ROCOR) is being built in Vermont!

Proceeding forward in grateful prayers to God,

with a blessing from the Metropolitan of New York and Eastern America the Very Most Reverend Nicholas, we’re approaching you now as we plan for a building in Chittenden County, Vermont!

A property has been donated for us to build on! We are encouraged and in awe of the miracles which have already poured out upon us!



The property is rural, scenic, and perfectly suited for a temple! While the design will be subject to change depending on what the lot can accommodate, with God's help, it:

will be approximately 22' wide x 40' long

an aesthetically beautiful wood-sided building

with a full basement fellowship hall/classroom

plumbing (septic), and heating

and a gravel parking lot/driveway

We move forward in love for our small Orthodox Mission, and in the hope that our community can bring the light of Christ into the hearts of others in Vermont who are seeking Him and do not yet know Him.





“If but ten among us lead a holy life, we shall kindle a fire which shall light up the entire city.”

St. John Chrysostom

A Little Bit About Us

The Late Metropolitan Hilarion of Blessed Repose, blessed the formation of Archangel Michael Orthodox Mission Tuesday March 1st, 2022. Since then, our small Orthodox community has been steadily growing in Vermont. We face unique and difficult challenges where God has planted us, in the heart of an extremely left-leaning area; replete with a very anti-Christian culture. Our earliest challenge took months to solve, an appropriate (and free!) gathering place with room to grow. After dozens of phone calls and emails, we received egregious pricing for rental spaces, restrictions for incense use, or no response at all…

Eventually an unlikely space for our services appeared, and thanks to the generosity of the owner of a local martial-arts gym (who eventually converted!), with the blessing of our Bishop, we had permission to gather as an Orthodox community for our evening services and Divine Liturgy. As we were a group of laypeople forming a Mission with the help of God, we also required a priest to travel a large distance to our isolated area. God heard our prayer, and sent a priest who was encouraged by the zeal and growth he was witnessing in Vermont! After a year of visits, he’s serving our Mission every three weeks as our spiritual Father, and drives over four hours one way to get to us!

We continue to ask for your prayer as we continue to grow as a community, and look forward to the blessings of the Lord and continue to struggle forward in gratitude! May God bless your generosity!