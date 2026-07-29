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Help Build Orthodox Home A Living App for Orthodox

Goal€3,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byPetar Serbanovic

Help Build Orthodox Home A Living App for Orthodox

Orthodox Home is being built as a global Orthodox Christian app for daily Church life.


The goal is simple: to help Orthodox Christians live closer to the life of the Church every day, not only on Sundays.


Today, Orthodox life is scattered across parish websites, social media posts, old calendars, different jurisdictions, private group chats, outdated directories, and word of mouth. Many faithful do not know where the nearest service is, what is happening in their parish, which Orthodox events are nearby, how fasting works for their tradition, or where to find trustworthy Orthodox content.


Orthodox Home is being built to bring these things together in one simple, careful, and honest place.


This is not meant to replace the parish, the priest, confession, spiritual fatherhood, or real community. The app exists to support real Church life, not replace it.


What Orthodox Home will include

Orthodox Home is designed around the daily life of an Orthodox Christian:

  1. Saint of the day
  2. Fasting guidance
  3. Daily readings
  4. Feasts and commemorations
  5. Troparia, kontakia, and hymnography where legally and properly sourced
  6. Churches and monasteries near you
  7. Parish profiles and service times
  8. Parish news and announcements
  9. Orthodox youth events and gatherings
  10. Lectures, pilgrimages, charity actions, and volunteer needs
  11. Orthodox learning content
  12. A simple way for verified parish representatives to keep their parish information updated


The vision is not just another calendar app. Orthodox Home is being built as a living Orthodox platform where the faithful can find the life of the Church around them and take part in it.


Why this matters

In many places, especially in North America, Orthodox Christians live near multiple jurisdictions: OCA, ROCOR, Greek/GOARCH, Antiochian, Serbian, Romanian, Bulgarian, Ukrainian, Georgian, and others.


A single city can have Old Calendar and New Calendar parishes, different local saints, different service schedules, different feast customs, and different parish events happening close to each other.


That is why Orthodox Home is being built as a multi-jurisdiction Orthodox app from the beginning. It is not Serbian-only, Greek-only, Russian-only, or one-calendar-only. It is being designed to respect the real Orthodox landscape.


The first launch focus is the United States and North America, because that is one of the most jurisdictionally diverse Orthodox regions in the world. From there, the same foundation can expand globally.


What makes this project different

Orthodox Home is being built with a serious rule:

Every public fact should be traceable, verified, or honestly marked as unavailable.


Church data should not be guessed. Saints’ lives, hymn texts, icons, parish schedules, and service information must be handled carefully. If something is not verified, the app should not pretend that it is.

The project architecture is built around verified data, source attribution, jurisdiction-aware calendars, parish/eparchy overrides, and human review before public publishing.


This matters because Orthodox information is not casual content. It affects real people, real parishes, real feast days, real fasting practice, and real trust.


What your donation will help build

The first funding goal is €3,000.

This will help cover:

  1. Supabase backend and database foundation
  2. User profiles, parishes, services, events, posts, follows, settings, notification preferences, trusted roles, and security rules.
  3. Verified parish and service data foundation
  4. A safer structure for churches, monasteries, service times, parish events, and parish updates.
  5. Admin tools for trusted parish representatives
  6. So parishes can eventually claim and update their own profiles, announcements, events, and service schedules.
  7. Multi-jurisdiction calendar work
  8. OCA, ROCOR, Greek/GOARCH, Antiochian, Serbian/SPC, Romanian, and later other jurisdictions.
  9. App UX improvements
  10. Better onboarding, location selection, parish discovery, event filters, and daily Orthodox life screens.
  11. Hosting, testing, design, and development costs
  12. So the app can move from prototype/foundation toward a stable public launch.


What is already planned

The app roadmap is already structured in phases:

  1. Static UI and local foundation
  2. Supabase core
  3. Parish administration
  4. Real maps and public data
  5. Verified help system


The current foundation already includes typed local data, onboarding, settings, notification preferences, saints, fasting, readings, parishes, events, videos, books, nearest parish logic, detail screens, and an admin/access architecture skeleton.


The next major step is building the real backend, verification workflow, parish administration tools, and public-ready data structure.


What will stay free

The basic life of the Church should not be locked behind payment.

The core app should remain free for ordinary users:

  1. Saint of the day
  2. Basic fasting information
  3. Daily reading references
  4. Church and parish finding
  5. Parish profiles
  6. Parish news
  7. Community events
  8. Basic learning content
  9. Basic parish and community notifications


If premium features are added later, they should add organization and depth, not “more Church.” No one should feel that paying makes them more Orthodox.


Transparency and accountability

This is an early-stage project, and I want to be honest about that.

Orthodox Home is not yet an official app of any Orthodox jurisdiction, diocese, or parish. It is being built as an independent Orthodox technology project with the hope of serving the faithful and eventually working with priests, parishes, and trusted Orthodox contributors.

The app will not present unverified imported data as official truth. Parish data, calendar data, icons, readings, and Orthodox content need proper sourcing, licensing, and review.


Supporters will receive public updates showing what has been built, what is being worked on, and where the funds are going. (probably on Instagram and Telegram/Discord whatever we agree upon)


Stretch goals

If we pass the first goal, additional funds will help us move faster:

€10,000 — Parish Directory and Admin Tools

Build stronger parish profiles, parish claim flow, service schedules, event posting, and admin review.

€20,000 — North America Launch Foundation

Prepare a serious US/North America launch with better parish discovery, verified data workflows, and multi-jurisdiction calendar support.

€50,000 — Full Orthodox Data Platform

Scale development, content verification, parish tools, public web profiles, and long-term infrastructure.


Long-term sustainability

If Orthodox Home later introduces an optional premium supporter profile, likely in the €1–€10/month range, the goal would be to make the app financially sustainable without relying on ongoing donation campaigns.

Any premium option would be designed to support development, hosting, verification work, and parish tools, while keeping the core Orthodox life features free for ordinary users.


How you can help

You can help in three ways:

  1. Donate to support the first public version.
  2. Share this campaign with Orthodox Christians, priests, parish councils, youth groups, and Orthodox creators.
  3. Introduce the project to people who may help with development, verified data, design, legal/licensing questions, or parish connections.


Orthodox Home is being built for the life of the Church, with care, honesty, and respect for the different Orthodox jurisdictions.


If this mission matters to you, please consider supporting and sharing it.

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