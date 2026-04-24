Orphaned by Fire, Fighting TB, Caring for Children

My name is rael Juma,am a lady of 20 years life changed completely after I lost my parents in a tragic house fire in the slums. Losing them was devastating, and since that day, nothing has been the same.





Because of this tragedy, I had to stop going to school. My dreams of continuing my education were suddenly put on hold as I was forced to take on responsibilities far beyond my age.





I was left to care for the younger children who now depend on me for everything—food, shelter, clothing, and hope. Being both a guardian and provider has been incredibly difficult. Every day is a struggle to find enough money to meet even our basic needs.





On top of all this pain, I have also faced sexual harassment. Because I had no strong support system and often felt powerless, some people took advantage of my situation. Staying silent out of fear and lack of a voice made the pain even heavier to carry. These experiences have deeply affected me, but I continue fighting for the children who depend on me.





As of now, my health has become very poor. I am emaciated and physically weak, and I was diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). The illness has drained my strength, and I can no longer work as I used to. I am unable to earn enough to provide for the children, and this has made our situation even more desperate.





There are nights we sleep hungry and days filled with fear and uncertainty about what tomorrow will bring. The pain of losing my parents is still with me, but what hurts even more is watching the children suffer and feeling helpless when I cannot provide enough.





I am doing everything I can to stay strong, but the burden has become too heavy to carry alone.





Today, I am humbly asking for your support. Your donation will help us with food, shelter, medication, school needs, and daily survival. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us closer to safety, healing, and hope also I can start something small that will cater for our needs





If you cannot donate, please share our story and keep us in your prayers.





Thank you for your kindness and compassion.

May God bless everyone who stands with us.





phone number+254768858676

TRC20 0x3C704100fa36b8b55F95adB4f19B179478385a49



