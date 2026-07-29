Oreo's leg amputation

Hi my name is Oreo. My brand new owner Dehrien got a call from her neighbor 3 weeks ago about me. I was stuck inside this lovely lady's car for some time and something happened to my front leg, I am unable to use my leg anymore. After the call my new mom took very good care of me I got a very good meal a nice warm bath and a very warm and safe place to sleep. For the past 3 weeks since she's had me she has called countless vets and people to try and get me the surgery I need to help me from getting an infection and die. No one has been able to help her last resort was to make me a profile to see if that could help me. I appreciate all the help I can receive and God bless everyone and thank you for the support and help you decide to give.