Oral surgery needed

We recently lost one of our fur faces to old age. Two months after that, we noticed a growth on the inside of our remaining pups mouth. After a couple of vet visits, we were quoted somewhere between $2,500 and $5,000 for the surgery to remove the growth. We have part of that, but can't seem to save anything past that with the state of the economy and normal cost of living. I hate asking for help, but I also can't stand seeing this pup in pain for longer than he needs to be. Thank you!