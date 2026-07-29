Support for The OQuinn Family

The loss of Chris O’Quinn is deeply felt and has left many wondering how they can support Jordan and their children. Chris was one of a kind. To know him was to know love, joy, and compassion. He had the biggest heart and genuinely cared for others.

If you feel led, please consider donating to help his family during this time.

Thank you for wrapping Jordan, Ryker, Wesley, and Harbin in prayer. Your prayers and support are deeply felt.