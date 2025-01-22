Operation Patriot Freedom

A year ago I prayed about what I could do to make a difference in one persons life that would not only help them, but give my life purpose beyond tending to my own needs.

God led me to "Adopt" a J6'er through "American Patriot Relief." I committed to "Seeing him through to the other side" by writing letters, sending books, funding his monthly commissary, sharing encouragement, sending photos, and letting him know he is not alone and forgotten. I was even able to facilitate a subscription to the Epoch Times weekly newspaper, the same one I read, so he had access to unbiased news and reporting. The paper then circulated to many other men who are "Doing time" in what I have learned is a very cruel environment desperately in need of reform.

This has been a truly rewarding experience I rank among the most worthwhile and rewarding things I've done this past year, outside of loving my own family. Volunteering for "Others" is becoming rare these days. "Making a difference" has been as much a blessing to me, as to him.

For privacy reasons I'm going to simply refer to him as my J6er, or Tristan, his first name. I had never met him before, and have come to know him as a kind hearted, peaceful American Patriot who attended the January 6th "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington DC.

For those familiar with the truth of that now historic event, many of the million or so likeminded Americans in attendance, who could have been you or me, walked into a trap set by evil people intent on pulling off a "Color Revolution" in America. We have lived through the consequences these past 4 years.

President Trump issued pardons for those who were persecuted for exercising their freedom of speech and right to assemble. Thank God!

I offered to meet my guy as he walked out a free man, and to get him home. I prepositioned at a nearby hotel and at midnight January 20th I witnessed Tristan and 4 others walk out the door as free men for the first time in years. They each had a large plastic bag with their possessions slung over their shoulders. He is in the middle of the header pic.

The major snow storm along the I-10 corridor forced us to shelter in a hotel just north of the storm, before being able to actually get him home to the Pensacola area (from Yazoo City, Mississippi), and then for me to get back to Louisiana.

In addition to making sure he has everything needed to return home, I've covered 100% of the expenses related to this very worthwhile excursion. Food, gas, hotel rooms. While I'm fully prepared to bear these expenses, I'm also prepared to accept donations to help cover the costs, which, due to the snow storm inflicted delays is considerably more than I originally budgeted.

If you feel led to contribute that would be great!

If donations exceed my "Out of pocket" expenses for the trip, I'll direct everything donated over and above to either the Patriot Freedom Project or American Patriot Relief. Both are national volunteer organizations I'm familiar with and have personally contributed to. They're active in helping families affected by their loved ones being away for so long.

Thank you, and God bless!