Operation Kenya 2024

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $2,975

At Baskets and Beads Kenya, we help women in extreme poverty build community and create micro enterprises so they can sell their products with dignity.  We do this by providing a unique personal hand crafted fair trade product in a mass produced world.  

We also provide sponsorship for school fees for 9 High School and 1 College Student so they can become fully supporting by their own contributions.  

This fundraiser will help with travel expenses (normally I cover my own expenses but started a new job and don't have enough time off so will have to take leave without pay.  This fundraiser will help cover the shortfall of that situation) , We will purchase underwear and other items for the 30+ women and 80+ children we work with. It will provided food packs and medical care and a business education retreat to teach the women business skills, confidence building and enjoy fellowship. 

We will have a day outting devoted to the 10 kids we sponsor for school.   

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless!

Carol G
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy holidays to these very courageous & entrepreneunial women!

Temecula Rotary
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan OMara
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Bruce J
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Luke 12.48

Tammy Davis Macaluso
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Eldonna, God bless you and all the work you do for the Kenya Community!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

