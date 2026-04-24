OPERATION FLUSH: Living Proof Baptist, Septic Work

My name is Cole Mayo, and I’m the new pastor of Living Proof Baptist Church in Grandview, Texas. Our septic system—including the aeration unit that keeps everything functioning safely—needs much‑needed repairs. The aeration system has begun failing, and without those repairs, the entire septic setup is at risk of backing up and creating costly damage we simply cannot absorb right now.





We’re in a rebuilding phase as a church, and at this moment we do not have the funds to cover the repairs. We’ve secured the best price we can at $3,500, and we’re calling this effort “Operation Flush.” And once the rain comes, it becomes “Operation Slush.” It’s an unusual name for an urgent need, but it keeps our spirits up as we work through it together.





Living Proof is a wonderful church with a faithful heart, and your support would mean so much to us as we move forward. Thank you for standing with Living Proof Baptist Church.