Emergency shelter and food

I became displaced after fighting a court battle with the corporation that owned my former apartment complex. Rent, bills, and food were overwhelming, and thanks to the chaotic economy, it became a circumstance that was too much to overcome. Couple that with the fact that tornadoes took a toll on our area just a week before, and it was devastating. 

My fiancée and I have fought and clawed to survive since then, it's been 4 months of sleeping on the ground, in hotels, in the car when we still had one. It's not easy being working poor. The working homeless should not have to be a class in America.

I'm asking for help with food, cat supplies, and enough to pay the hotel rent at times. I don't have a vehicle, so my costs to get to work via Uber are astronomical. 

I need a push to help get back on my feet, and make it through this period safely. My job helps, but it isn't near enough pay or hours.

I trust my fellow neighbors in Christ will hold us in prayer, and that God can help make a miracle. Thank you 🙏

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Beware of the DREW!

Roman of the Empire
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

I hope this all comes together. I will be prayer as well. Peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

The CjH Entertainment here. Don't have much because of my bills however I'm going to send as much as I can to you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Godspeed and God bless, man

