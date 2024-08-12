Emergency shelter and food

I became displaced after fighting a court battle with the corporation that owned my former apartment complex. Rent, bills, and food were overwhelming, and thanks to the chaotic economy, it became a circumstance that was too much to overcome. Couple that with the fact that tornadoes took a toll on our area just a week before, and it was devastating.

My fiancée and I have fought and clawed to survive since then, it's been 4 months of sleeping on the ground, in hotels, in the car when we still had one. It's not easy being working poor. The working homeless should not have to be a class in America.

I'm asking for help with food, cat supplies, and enough to pay the hotel rent at times. I don't have a vehicle, so my costs to get to work via Uber are astronomical.

I need a push to help get back on my feet, and make it through this period safely. My job helps, but it isn't near enough pay or hours.

I trust my fellow neighbors in Christ will hold us in prayer, and that God can help make a miracle. Thank you 🙏