Operation Warm Up WNC

I have been in touch with Tommy Miller, the founder of Operation Rising Sun, a veteran that is local to WNC area & has been working diligently to provide campers and other forms of housing for those that lost everything in the storm.

The reality for many people in the mountains of WNC is that they are living in walmart tents and sleeping bags or campers as we approach the coldes times of the year. Tiny homes are being built, but not as fast as the temperature is dropping and the amount of accessible land for these tiny homes is slim.

I am looking to raise money not only to give them the necessary tools that they're begging for, but also to hopefully be able to bring them some lumber and possible manpower even!

Operation Rising Sun works in tandem with other non-profits in the area. They are a boots-on-the-ground operation that has the ability to assess the needs of a situation and respond accordingly. You couldn’t ask for a more humble, transparent, and effective organization.

Our goal is to provide as MANY families that are living in tents or expiring hotel accommodations a safe, warm, and FREE hot tent, camper, or tiny home, fully equipped with heaters, grills, blankets etc!

ALL HANDS ON DECK!! WNC NEEDS US!





For physical donations, see the list below, ship to our location in Georgia to be transported directly to Operation Rising Sun! Follow our social media for updates!

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/ELKE7J34N61D?ref_=wl_share