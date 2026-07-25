Operation Rebuild: Keezy Edition

🏠 It Ain’t Easy Being Keezy: Displaced, Not Defeated

If you know me as KeezyIRL, you probably know me for saying exactly what I think, making jokes at wildly inappropriate times, going down rabbit holes, saying “I digress” at least 47 times, & somehow finding a way to laugh through what can only be described as a cascading series of WTFs.





Except this time, life really said, “Hold my beer🍺".





&+ unfortunately, this one isn't something I can just laugh off. After months of dealing with serious & uncontrolled water infiltration, moisture, mold, unsafe conditions in our apartment building, accompanied by several visits from code enforcement, the fire marshall, numerous contractor professionals & specialists, my family and I - along with 11 other tenants, have lost our homes & are being forced to relocate.





Losing your home isn't just losing four walls & an address. It's realizing that the place where you were supposed to feel safe wasn't safe at all. It's packing up your life while simultaneously figuring out where that life is supposed to go next. It's looking at clothes, furniture, shoes, household items, sentimental belongings, & everyday necessities you've spent years accumulating & realizing that because of water, mold exposure & the complete neglect by the landlord, those things can't come with you. It's realizing just how expensive starting over actually is.





❤️ Why I'm Doing This

Anyone who knows me, knows that asking people for ANYTHING for myself is extremely uncomfortable for me. It is out of my character. I'd much rather be on Live making everyone laugh, researching something I absolutely did not need to spend 14 hours researching, arguing with my comment section, or saying “I digress” before absolutely NOT digressing. But sometimes life humbles you.





Right now, we need help. Between relocation expenses, moving costs, deposits, replacing damaged belongings, furniture, clothing, household necessities, storage, transportation, & everything else that comes with suddenly having to rebuild your entire life, the financial impact has become overwhelming. I'm not trying to replace every single thing I've ever owned. I'm trying to rebuild a home. A safe one. One where I don't have to wonder what's growing behind a wall. One where our belongings aren't being destroyed. One where we can finally unpack a box instead of wondering when we're going to have to pack another one.





🏡 Where Your Support Will Go

Funds raised through this benefit will help with our immediate relocation & rebuilding expenses, including moving & move in costs, replacing furniture & household essentials, clothing & other belongings damaged by water & mold, storage & transportation expenses, & the countless unexpected costs that come with suddenly having to start over. Some things can be replaced. Some things can't. But what we can do is move forward.





✨ We're not starting from nothing. We're starting from experience.

We may have lost our apartment. We may have lost a lot of our belongings. We may be starting over sooner than we ever expected. But we're still here. &+ if there's one thing you should probably know about Keezy by now, I'm gonna figure it out. I just might need a little help this time. ❤️





Thank you for helping my family rebuild, relocate, & finally get back to a safe place we can call home.





— KeezyIRL 💕

Unfiltered. Spicy. Slightly displaced. Still standing.