Operation Hope - South Africa

Hello friends,





I am SO excited to share with you that I will be traveling to Cape Town, South Africa this October, with The Hope Adventure.





Cape Town is a place of extraordinary beauty, diversity, and resilience, where breathtaking landscapes exist alongside communities facing longstanding significant social and economic challenges.





Throughout this Hope Journey, we'll build meaningful relationships with community ministry partners serving local, vulnerable women and children. It is our goal to create space for them, and ourselves as a team to encounter God, discover hope in unexpected places, and be transformed by the people we meet along the way.





I have been dreaming of partnering with the Hope Adventure and meeting these courageous ministry partners and the women they support for years. These women have escaped from a life in trafficking and painful hardship, and still carry themselves with joy, kindness, and grace.





I dream that all believers would be able to emulate that same spirit. I think these ladies have a lot to teach me.





I am confident that the Lord is going to move in mighty ways. Ways that I cannot even imagine yet. I’m looking forward to life change for the people I will have the honor to meet, and for my own heart in this journey.





I am asking you to partner with me in this adventure as a “Sender.” I need people to join this team as the ones who will commit to pray for me, my teammates, and those we are preparing to meet in South Africa. That the Lord would touch hearts and minds in ways that unmistakably show His fingerprints and goodness in the world.





I also need people to join the team to support this mission from a place of faith and finances.





My goal is to raise $4,000 to help make this journey possible, covering travel, accommodations, outreach opportunities, and the overall cost of participating in the Cape Town Hope Journey.





If you feel inspired to give to this endeavor, you will be a part of something that makes God’s kingdom a little more visible here on earth, and I will be eternally grateful.





To learn more about the Hope Journey, visit:

www.thehopeadventure.com/southafrica





Plotting hope in Jesus name,

Amanda Mead